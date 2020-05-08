WASA providing better water, drainage facilities to citizens

Managing Director WASA Khalid Naseem Chandio said that agency was striving to provide better services of water and drainage to citizens round the clock

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Managing Director WASA Khalid Naseem Chandio said that agency was striving to provide better services of water and drainage to citizens round the clock.

He said that demand of water enhanced due to Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and Covid-19 pandemic and added that WASA was providing uninterrupted water supply to citizens four times including sehar and iftar timing in a day through 102 tubewells and 63 water purification plants.

He said that special de-siltation drive for cleanliness of sewerage lines was also underway and added that services of WASA employees during such circumstances were appreciable.

MD WASA Khalid Naseem Chandio expressed these views while talking to MPA Sabeen Gul at his office here on Friday.

Chandio also aware the MPA about the financial crisis and other issues of the department and urged the citizens to ensure paymentof pending dues and use water carefully.