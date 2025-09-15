Open Menu

WASA Punjab Force To Be Established For Disaster Management

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, it has been decided to establish the WASA Punjab Force to deal effectively with floods and emergency situations.

According to the spokesperson of the Housing Department, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Housing Punjab Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, in which it was decided to form a special team comprising experienced and professional officers.

The spokesperson said that a dedicated task force consisting of skilled personnel will also be set up under WASA Punjab Force, which will be equipped with modern machinery for field operations.

Additionally, an emergency mobilization plan will be prepared for the existing machinery to ensure swift action in any critical situation.

The spokesperson added that resources of development authorities and horticulture agencies will also be utilized to implement a comprehensive strategy during emergencies. The spokesperson further said that the establishment of WASA Punjab Force will help provide timely and effective support to the district administrations in flood-affected areas.

