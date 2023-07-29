WASA put on alert following scattered rain on Muharram 10th

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) put its staff on high alert after the city received scattered rain here Saturday, on 10th of Muharram.

According to official sources, about 117 mourning processions were heading to different routes and the presence of rainwater could cause problems.

Managing Director WASA Muhammad Danish directed the staff to run the disposal stations with full capacity. Similarly, the generators have also been put on standby. He directed them to remain present along routes of the processions.