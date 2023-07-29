Open Menu

WASA Put On Alert Following Scattered Rain On Muharram 10th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM

WASA put on alert following scattered rain on Muharram 10th

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) put its staff on high alert after the city received scattered rain here Saturday, on 10th of Muharram.

According to official sources, about 117 mourning processions were heading to different routes and the presence of rainwater could cause problems.

Managing Director WASA Muhammad Danish directed the staff to run the disposal stations with full capacity. Similarly, the generators have also been put on standby. He directed them to remain present along routes of the processions.

Related Topics

Water Alert Muharram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

14 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

15 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

16 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

16 hours ago
Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

16 hours ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

16 hours ago
 US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

16 hours ago
 Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

16 hours ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

16 hours ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan