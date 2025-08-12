WASA Rawalpindi finalizing decoration of offices to mark Independence Day

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi is finalizing the decoration of its offices and installations across the garrison city to celebrate the Independence Day in a dignified and festive manner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi is finalizing the decoration of its offices and installations across the garrison city to celebrate the Independence Day in a dignified and festive manner.

WASA Head Office and all field offices had already been beautifully decorated with national flags, buntings and colourful electric lights, a WASA spokesman said on Tuesday.

Similarly, he said, the 5th Road from Murree Road Clock Tower Rehmanabad to Saidpur Road was also giving festive look all due to the profuse decoration by the WASA.

Meanwhile, WASA Rawalpindi Director General Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, in a statement, said the Independence Day reminded “us of the sacrifices of our forefathers for freedom and encourages us to perform our duties honestly”.

The Independence Day had special significance “this year due to the Pakistan Armed Forces’s brilliant success of the Operation Bunyan un Marsoos against the enemy.

That was why the WASA Rawalpindi was participating in the Independence Day celebrations with full zeal and its preparations in that regard were in full swing, he added.