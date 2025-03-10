Open Menu

WASA Rawalpindi Gears Up By Taking Proactive Steps In Advance To Control Dengue

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 11:14 PM

WASA Rawalpindi gears up by taking proactive steps in advance to control dengue

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has geared up efforts by taking proactive steps in advance to control dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has geared up efforts by taking proactive steps in advance to control dengue.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had directed for special measures before hand which were all the more important in order to avoid losses at the peak of the dengue season, WASA Rawalpindi Managing Director Muhammad Saleem Ashraf said while a meeting to review the arrangements for the prevention of the deadly virus.

The meeting was attended by Director Water Supply Azizullah Khan and other relevant officers and staff.

Saleem Ashraf said that the Water and Sanitation Agency was an important institution that could play its role in preventing dengue.

By drainage of standing water, effective monitoring of dengue DVRs, identification of dengue hotspots and effective monitoring the Agency could help control dengue virus, he added.

The MD gave special instructions to ensure cleaning of all WASA installations including the head office and all field offices, and to control the breeding of dengue larvae in every possible way.

He emphasized on cleaning tube wells, mini filtration plants, valve chambers, and sewer lines.

He directed the field officers and staff to ensure immediate drainage of standing water and resolve all such complaints immediately.

He also directed the Director Water Supply to conduct effective monitoring by visiting field offices and take strict action against negligent officers and staff.

The WASA MD urged the public to support the WASA Rawalpindi in controlling the breeding of mosquitoes to make the Punjab chief minister's campaign against dengue successful.

Dengue could be controlled only with the joint efforts of all stakeholders, he stressed.

Recent Stories

NTDC regularizes services of 19 players, promotes ..

NTDC regularizes services of 19 players, promotes 25 to next grades

2 minutes ago
 PTI leader working for personal interest: Musadik

PTI leader working for personal interest: Musadik

2 minutes ago
 'Women’s rights are under siege', UN chief warns ..

'Women’s rights are under siege', UN chief warns as Commission on Status of wo ..

2 minutes ago
 National unity key to combating terrorism: Talal C ..

National unity key to combating terrorism: Talal Chaudhry

2 minutes ago
 SSP Security orders enhanced security measures in ..

SSP Security orders enhanced security measures in High Security Zone

2 minutes ago
 WASA Rawalpindi gears up by taking proactive steps ..

WASA Rawalpindi gears up by taking proactive steps in advance to control dengue

2 minutes ago
Policeman killed in Bajaur firing

Policeman killed in Bajaur firing

22 minutes ago
 Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl

Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl

22 minutes ago
 Traffic police cracks down on violators

Traffic police cracks down on violators

22 minutes ago
 Families receive Rs 10,000 each under Nigahban Ram ..

Families receive Rs 10,000 each under Nigahban Ramazan

25 minutes ago
 Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) nabs three da ..

Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) nabs three dacoits, recovers 2.1m looted v ..

22 minutes ago
 Govt decides to import raw sugar to stabilize suga ..

Govt decides to import raw sugar to stabilize sugar prices

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan