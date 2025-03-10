WASA Rawalpindi Gears Up By Taking Proactive Steps In Advance To Control Dengue
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 11:14 PM
The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has geared up efforts by taking proactive steps in advance to control dengue
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has geared up efforts by taking proactive steps in advance to control dengue.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had directed for special measures before hand which were all the more important in order to avoid losses at the peak of the dengue season, WASA Rawalpindi Managing Director Muhammad Saleem Ashraf said while a meeting to review the arrangements for the prevention of the deadly virus.
The meeting was attended by Director Water Supply Azizullah Khan and other relevant officers and staff.
Saleem Ashraf said that the Water and Sanitation Agency was an important institution that could play its role in preventing dengue.
By drainage of standing water, effective monitoring of dengue DVRs, identification of dengue hotspots and effective monitoring the Agency could help control dengue virus, he added.
The MD gave special instructions to ensure cleaning of all WASA installations including the head office and all field offices, and to control the breeding of dengue larvae in every possible way.
He emphasized on cleaning tube wells, mini filtration plants, valve chambers, and sewer lines.
He directed the field officers and staff to ensure immediate drainage of standing water and resolve all such complaints immediately.
He also directed the Director Water Supply to conduct effective monitoring by visiting field offices and take strict action against negligent officers and staff.
The WASA MD urged the public to support the WASA Rawalpindi in controlling the breeding of mosquitoes to make the Punjab chief minister's campaign against dengue successful.
Dengue could be controlled only with the joint efforts of all stakeholders, he stressed.
Recent Stories
NTDC regularizes services of 19 players, promotes 25 to next grades
PTI leader working for personal interest: Musadik
'Women’s rights are under siege', UN chief warns as Commission on Status of wo ..
National unity key to combating terrorism: Talal Chaudhry
SSP Security orders enhanced security measures in High Security Zone
WASA Rawalpindi gears up by taking proactive steps in advance to control dengue
Policeman killed in Bajaur firing
Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl
Traffic police cracks down on violators
Families receive Rs 10,000 each under Nigahban Ramazan
Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) nabs three dacoits, recovers 2.1m looted v ..
Govt decides to import raw sugar to stabilize sugar prices
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI leader working for personal interest: Musadik2 minutes ago
-
National unity key to combating terrorism: Talal Chaudhry2 minutes ago
-
SSP Security orders enhanced security measures in High Security Zone2 minutes ago
-
WASA Rawalpindi gears up by taking proactive steps in advance to control dengue2 minutes ago
-
Policeman killed in Bajaur firing22 minutes ago
-
Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl22 minutes ago
-
Traffic police cracks down on violators22 minutes ago
-
Families receive Rs 10,000 each under Nigahban Ramazan25 minutes ago
-
Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) nabs three dacoits, recovers 2.1m looted valuables22 minutes ago
-
Lawyers of Hyderabad high court bar to elect office bearers on April 2622 minutes ago
-
PM urges federation, provinces, parties to work together for country's progress22 minutes ago
-
ATC records witnesses' statements against PTI Leaders in May 9 riots cases22 minutes ago