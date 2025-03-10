WASA Rawalpindi gears up by taking proactive steps in advance to control dengue

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has geared up efforts by taking proactive steps in advance to control dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has geared up efforts by taking proactive steps in advance to control dengue.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had directed for special measures before hand which were all the more important in order to avoid losses at the peak of the dengue season, WASA Rawalpindi Managing Director Muhammad Saleem Ashraf said while a meeting to review the arrangements for the prevention of the deadly virus.

The meeting was attended by Director Water Supply Azizullah Khan and other relevant officers and staff.

Saleem Ashraf said that the Water and Sanitation Agency was an important institution that could play its role in preventing dengue.

By drainage of standing water, effective monitoring of dengue DVRs, identification of dengue hotspots and effective monitoring the Agency could help control dengue virus, he added.

The MD gave special instructions to ensure cleaning of all WASA installations including the head office and all field offices, and to control the breeding of dengue larvae in every possible way.

He emphasized on cleaning tube wells, mini filtration plants, valve chambers, and sewer lines.

He directed the field officers and staff to ensure immediate drainage of standing water and resolve all such complaints immediately.

He also directed the Director Water Supply to conduct effective monitoring by visiting field offices and take strict action against negligent officers and staff.

The WASA MD urged the public to support the WASA Rawalpindi in controlling the breeding of mosquitoes to make the Punjab chief minister's campaign against dengue successful.

Dengue could be controlled only with the joint efforts of all stakeholders, he stressed.