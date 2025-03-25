WASA Rawalpindi Recovered Rs 116m More Than Target In 8 Months
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has recovered Rs 116 million more than its target during the first eight months of the current financial year.
The target for the period was Rs 1581 million while Rs 1,697 million was recovered till 28.02.2025, said a report presented by the Director of Revenue in a special meeting chaired by WASA Rawalpindi Rawalpindi Muhammad Saleem Ashraf here on Tuesday.
The report further said a record recovery of more than Rs 250 million was made last month and over Rs 210 million so far in the current month, despite the holy month of Ramazan. Hopefully the recovery target for the current month would be met in the coming days.
The meeting was attended by the Director Revenue, Deputy Director Revenue and all the relevant staff, a WASA news release said.
The WASA MD praised the staff and officers who performed well in the revenue recovery, while warning the other who failed to meet the target and directed them to improve their performance.
He said as WASA met all its expenses and run affairs from its own resources, therefore, no negligence would be tolerated in revenue recovery.
He directed to the officers to recover full outstanding dues from all defaulters, or otherwise, disconnect their connections.
Giving the defaulters a last chance to clear their outstanding dues, he said there would be a ban on late fees and installments. He further warned of attachment of property, alongside arrest, and closure of water and sewerage connections if the outstanding dues persisted.
He urged the WASA customers to prove that they were responsible citizens by paying their dues on time.
He expressed his determination that the crackdown would continue till the last defaulter and no pressure would be tolerated in that regard.
