WASA Rawalpindi Starts Tree Plantation Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi on Friday started a tree plantation campaign marking the World Forest Day as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of "Plant for Pakistan".
WASA Managing Director Muhammad Saleem Ashraf in this regard planted a sapling here at the WASA Headquarters building.
Director Admin WASA Muhammad Umar Farooq and other staff and officers attended the ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, Saleem Ashraf said that the WASA Rawalpindi would fully participate in the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign to make it a success.
A complete and comprehensive programme, he said, had been prepared in that regard, according to which saplings would be planted at all field offices, tube-wells, filtration plants, Sewage Treatment Plant Gorakhpur, Chahan Dam and Filtration Plant colony.
He further said that planting trees was very important to keep the environment clean and deal with the challenges of environmental change and pollution, besides providing a safe and better environment to the coming generations.
In the last few years, he added, climate change had had a profound impact on the environment. "We are facing immense problems due to drought and unseasonal rains. To deal with these problems, we should work together to make this campaign a success".
The WASA MD appealed to the public, especially students, to actively participate in the Punjab CM’s campaign.
More than 100 saplings were also planted at the Chahan Dam site. Chinese engineers working at the dam also participated in the campaign.
Recent Stories
Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UN declares 2025 as Int’l Year of Glacier Preservation – Pakistan’s SUPARCO leads climate acti ..5 minutes ago
-
WASA Rawalpindi starts tree plantation campaign5 minutes ago
-
Mirpur LRC prohibited to function other than stipulated office hours5 minutes ago
-
WWF’s water conservation initiatives transform Najafpur, Haripur15 minutes ago
-
Chief Warden Civil Defence honoured for excellence in relief and rescue operations15 minutes ago
-
Starlink’s registration ensured on PM’s directives: Shaza Fatima25 minutes ago
-
One killed in Nawabshah road accident25 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes 255 calves among widows, divorcee women25 minutes ago
-
7 nabbed for LPG decanting, selling petrol openly35 minutes ago
-
World Forest Day: KP govt stresses importance of forest conservation45 minutes ago
-
TIKA, Turkish Consulate host Iftar, Eid gifts distribution program for children45 minutes ago
-
Plantation helps reducing environmental pollution: Commissioner Rawalpindi45 minutes ago