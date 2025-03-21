Open Menu

WASA Rawalpindi Starts Tree Plantation Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 05:40 PM

WASA Rawalpindi starts tree plantation campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi on Friday started a tree plantation campaign marking the World Forest Day as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of "Plant for Pakistan".

WASA Managing Director Muhammad Saleem Ashraf in this regard planted a sapling here at the WASA Headquarters building.

Director Admin WASA Muhammad Umar Farooq and other staff and officers attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Saleem Ashraf said that the WASA Rawalpindi would fully participate in the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign to make it a success.

A complete and comprehensive programme, he said, had been prepared in that regard, according to which saplings would be planted at all field offices, tube-wells, filtration plants, Sewage Treatment Plant Gorakhpur, Chahan Dam and Filtration Plant colony.

He further said that planting trees was very important to keep the environment clean and deal with the challenges of environmental change and pollution, besides providing a safe and better environment to the coming generations.

In the last few years, he added, climate change had had a profound impact on the environment. "We are facing immense problems due to drought and unseasonal rains. To deal with these problems, we should work together to make this campaign a success".

The WASA MD appealed to the public, especially students, to actively participate in the Punjab CM’s campaign.

More than 100 saplings were also planted at the Chahan Dam site. Chinese engineers working at the dam also participated in the campaign.

