WASA, RDA Hold Rally To Mark Oct 27 As "Black Day"

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

WASA, RDA hold rally to mark Oct 27 as

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency(WASA) and Rawalpindi Development Authority(RDA)jointly organized a rally here on Tuesday to demonstrate solidarity and love with the Kashmiri Muslims along with condemning Indian atrocities in the occupied valley.

The rally participants carrying placards, banners and Pakistani-Kashmiri flags chanted vociferous slogans against India , its Prime Minister Modi and in favor of Pakistani and Kashmiri brethren.

They demanded the United Nations to resolve the longstanding dispute in line with the desires of the people of occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the rally,Managing Director WASA ,Raja Shaukat Mehmood said that the people of Pakistan fully supported the right of self-determination and termed the October 27,1947 as the blackest day in the history of mankind.

He asked the international community to play due role in the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.

The MD saluted to commitment and will of the people in the occupied Kashmir without bowing to brutal use of force by the Indian troops.

Director General RDA Ammara Khan,officials of RDA and WASA along with a number of people attended the rally.

