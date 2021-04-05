WASA recovered Rs 110m in March

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) recovered record revenue of Rs 110 million including Rs 35 million default amounts from consumers in March.

The WASA authorities also disconnected over 521 water connections of consumers over non-payment of dues during the month.

Director Revenue Shahryar Hassan said here on Monday that on the special directions, issued by Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry, the revenue department intensified the recovery campaign and recovered over Rs 110 million including Rs 35 million from defaulters.

He said that WASA had also provided the facility of installment to consumers and appealed to the consumers, now they could pay their dues in installments also.