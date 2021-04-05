UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA Recovered Rs 110m In March

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

WASA recovered Rs 110m in March

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) recovered record revenue of Rs 110 million including Rs 35 million default amounts from consumers in March.

The WASA authorities also disconnected over 521 water connections of consumers over non-payment of dues during the month.

Director Revenue Shahryar Hassan said here on Monday that on the special directions, issued by Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry, the revenue department intensified the recovery campaign and recovered over Rs 110 million including Rs 35 million from defaulters.

He said that WASA had also provided the facility of installment to consumers and appealed to the consumers, now they could pay their dues in installments also.

Related Topics

Water March From Million

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi congratulates Fujairah Municipalit ..

10 minutes ago

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support UAE’s su ..

40 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo appoints Rom Top Aviation as GSA for ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 4,323 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more ..

40 minutes ago

17,743 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

40 minutes ago

South Korean, US Leaders to Hold Bilateral Summit ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.