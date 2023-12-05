Open Menu

WASA Recovered Rs.243.6m In November

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 06:08 PM

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Amir Aziz said that the revenue directorate has recovered 243.6 million from defaulters during November 2023

He said that WASA teams had recovered Rs.233.2 million from defaulters during October after which recovery teams were directed to improve their performance.

Recovery teams accelerated their efforts and succeeded in recovering Rs.243.6 million during November 2023, he added.

He appreciated the performance of recovery teams and said that they were taking strict action against defaulters without any discrimination. In this connection, recovery teams were also authorized to detach sewerage and water supply connections if they were not ready to pay dues, the MD said and appealed to consumers to pay their bills and dues voluntarily or be ready to face action.

