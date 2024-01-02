WASA recovers 6.9m during Dec

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has recovered 6.917 million from its chronic defaulters by detaching 424 water supply and sewerage connections during December 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has recovered 6.917 million from its chronic defaulters by detaching 424 water supply and sewerage connections during December 2023.

Managing Director (MD) WASA Amir Aziz said here on Tuesday that WASA recovery teams took strict against the defaulters and recovered Rs.

4 million from East Zone by detaching 263 connections. Similarly, 161 connections of defaulters were disconnected from West Zone and recovered Rs.2.917 million, he added.