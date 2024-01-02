Open Menu

WASA Recovers 6.9m During Dec

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2024 | 06:28 PM

WASA recovers 6.9m during Dec

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has recovered 6.917 million from its chronic defaulters by detaching 424 water supply and sewerage connections during December 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has recovered 6.917 million from its chronic defaulters by detaching 424 water supply and sewerage connections during December 2023.

Managing Director (MD) WASA Amir Aziz said here on Tuesday that WASA recovery teams took strict against the defaulters and recovered Rs.

4 million from East Zone by detaching 263 connections. Similarly, 161 connections of defaulters were disconnected from West Zone and recovered Rs.2.917 million, he added.

Related Topics

Water December From Million

Recent Stories

Naveed Kohloon assumes charge of Director Agricult ..

Naveed Kohloon assumes charge of Director Agriculture Information Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas Police take action against traffic viol ..

Mirpurkhas Police take action against traffic violators

1 minute ago
 FTO resolves 8128 complaints of Taxpayers

FTO resolves 8128 complaints of Taxpayers

1 minute ago
 DBA election: 10 candidates elected unopposed

DBA election: 10 candidates elected unopposed

1 minute ago
 UAE’s cloud seeding team calls on CM Punjab

UAE’s cloud seeding team calls on CM Punjab

8 minutes ago
 Five dead in Japan plane collision at Tokyo airpor ..

Five dead in Japan plane collision at Tokyo airport

1 minute ago
Bangladesh's Shakib bats for ruling party in elect ..

Bangladesh's Shakib bats for ruling party in elections

1 minute ago
 DG Radio felicitates producers for winning best in ..

DG Radio felicitates producers for winning best interview competition

1 minute ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

1 minute ago
 PML-N to accept people's mandate: Afnan

PML-N to accept people's mandate: Afnan

1 minute ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 312 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 312 points

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army hold Volleyball uniform among eight ..

Pakistan Army hold Volleyball uniform among eight Regional teams

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan