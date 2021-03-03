WASA recovers dues of Rs 120 mln

The WASA recovered revenue of Rs 120 million including arrears of Rs 35 million from defaulters during last one month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The WASA recovered revenue of Rs 120 million including arrears of Rs 35 million from defaulters during last one month.

According to official sources, WASA also disconnected more than 500 water connections over nonpayment of bills during the month.

The WASA had appealed its defaulter consumers to pay the arrears due against them otherwise their connections will be disconnected.

The source said that campaign against defaulters had been intensifiedfor recovery of dues.