WASA recovers Rs 1044.572 mln in eight months: MD WASA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi had recovered over Rs 1044.572 million in the first eight months of the financial year 2023-2024, said Managing Director (MD) WASA, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf.

He said that on the directives of the DG, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Rawalpindi, Kinza Murtaza, WASA had accelerated its ongoing revenue recovery campaign.

Total connections of WASA are 154,017 out of which 137,629 are domestic and 16,388 are commercial, he said and informed that over Rs 1044.572 million were recovered in first eight months of the financial year 2023-2024, which is more than the target.

Along with this, the crackdown against the defaulters was launched and it would continue to improve the recovery, he added.

According to a WASA spokesman, FIRs would also be lodged against the defaulters and illegal connections. In future installments of the bills would not be allowed and the customers would have to pay their entire bill, he added.

Mobile SMS service would also be introduced and the bill information would be provided to all the consumers through SMS, he said.

The City Police Officer, Rawalpindi would be requested for the provision of a police team to help the WASA authorities in the recovery of WASA outstanding dues from the defaulters.

A business Facilitation Center to facilitate the businessmen had been set up in RDA in which the representatives of all the departments concerned are available, he said and informed that WASA would also appoint its representative who would issue the WASA No Objection Certificate and collect the dues of WASA if any before transfer of any property.

This step would help considerably increase the income of WASA, he said.

The spokesman said that on the directives of the DG RDA, a survey of the tube wells installed in all the private housing schemes which are approved or established illegally would be conducted and monthly groundwater dues would be collected from them as per the gazette.