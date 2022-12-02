UrduPoint.com

Wasa Recovers Rs 110m Revenue Last Month

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2022 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) recovered revenue of Rs 110 million from consumers during the last month.

Managing Director Jabbar Anwar said on Friday that a special recovery campaign was ongoing in the city by the revenue directorates.

He said revenue officers had been directed to speed up recovery campaign, adding thatconsumers could avail an installment police of the agency to pay their pending dues.

