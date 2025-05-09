Open Menu

WASA Recovers Rs 12.1m From Defaulters

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 04:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has recovered more than Rs 12.1 million from chronic defaulters and disconnected 178 connections during the month of April.

According to official sources here Friday, Revenue Directorate West recovered more than Rs 5 million and disconnected 106 default connections while Revenue Directorate East recovered 7.

1 million and disconnected 72 connections.

Managing Director Amir Aziz has directed the revenue directorates to intensify the recovery campaign from defaulters.

