WASA Recovers Rs 12.1m From Defaulters
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has recovered more than Rs 12.1 million from chronic defaulters and disconnected 178 connections during the month of April.
According to official sources here Friday, Revenue Directorate West recovered more than Rs 5 million and disconnected 106 default connections while Revenue Directorate East recovered 7.
1 million and disconnected 72 connections.
Managing Director Amir Aziz has directed the revenue directorates to intensify the recovery campaign from defaulters.
Recent Stories
May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews progress on motorway project2 minutes ago
-
Pak will not allow India's regional dominance through aggression: Tariq Fazal12 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid pays tribute to armed forces; urges nation to stand in support12 minutes ago
-
Major traffic overhaul planned in Abbottabad as police target violations, encroachments22 minutes ago
-
Christian community holds solidarity rally with Pakistan Army22 minutes ago
-
Foreign nationals safety: Police conducts mock exercise22 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari condoles with Abdul Haq Dharejo over his mother's death22 minutes ago
-
Over 35pc crime rate declines in Multan32 minutes ago
-
NAB Lahore holds rally in support of Pakistan armed forces42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to launch national fisheries policy to boost exports, investment: Junaid Anwar Chaudhry42 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts mock drills at Radio Pakistan, APP42 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs minister congratulates global Christian community on election of Pope Robert Prevo ..42 minutes ago