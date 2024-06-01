WASA recovers Rs 300m till May

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) revenue directorates achieved the revenue recovery target of Rs 300 million till May.

The authority had set a target of recovery of Rs 400 million in seven months, till the end of the current Calendar year.

Managing Director Amir Aziz appreciated working of revenue directorates and hoped that they would continue their work with the same dedication.

He appealed to consumers to enable the agency provide quality services of supply of drinking water and sewerage facilities by paying their pending bills.