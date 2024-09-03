Open Menu

WASA Recovers Rs 325 Mln During August

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM

WASA recovers Rs 325 mln during August

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) made a recovery of Rs 325 million during the month of August.

The agency had recovered Rs 305 million from consumers during the month of July.

Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz has appreciated the performance of the recovery teams.

According to official sources, the revenue directorates were directed by the competent authority for accelerating the recovery campaign.

It is noted that water and sewerage connections of the defaulters are being disconnected, hence the consumers are directed to pay their due bills within time, the sources added.

