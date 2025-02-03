WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters during January

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has recovered Rs.12.1 million from its chronic defaulters in addition to detaching 221 connections over nonpayment of bills during January 2025.

Managing Director (MD) WASA Amir Aziz said here on Monday that a vigorous campaign was launched against the chronic defaulters for 100 percent recovery of WASA dues.

During this drive, WASA teams recovered Rs.12.185 million from the chronic defaulters including Rs.7.368 million from East Circle and Rs.4.816 million from the West Circle during last one month, he said.

The recovery teams also detached 221 water supply and sewerage connections of the defaulters during this campaign including 115 connections in east circle and 106 connections in west circle, he added.