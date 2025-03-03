Open Menu

WASA Recovers Rs.12.779m From Defaulters

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM

WASA recovers Rs.12.779m from defaulters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) recovered Rs.12.779 million from its chronic defaulters by detaching 151 water supply and sewerage connections during last month.

Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz said here on Monday that a vigorous recovery campaign was launched during which the Revenue Directorate East recovered Rs.

7.798 million while West Directorate succeeded in recovering Rs.4.981 million from chronic defaulters during February.

The East Directorate detached 68 connections of the defaulters whereas 83 connections were severed in West Directorate, he added.

