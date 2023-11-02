WASA recovers Rs.233.2m from defaulters in October

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has recovered Rs.233.2 million from its chronic defaulters during October 2023.

WASA Managing Director (MD) Amir Aziz in a statement on Thursday said that the recovery teams had accelerated their efforts and succeeded in recovering Rs.

12.4 million more in October than the amount recovered during previous year.

The recovery teams had recovered Rs.233.2 million from the defaulters during October 2023 whereas during September the recovered amount was Rs.225.1, he added.