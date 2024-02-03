WASA Recovers Rs.280 Million From Defaulters In January
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz said that teams have recovered Rs280 million from defaulters in January.
In a statement on Saturday, he said that the revenue directorate of WASA was fully active in the field to increase revenue of the agency by taking strict action against chronic defaulters.
He said that the recovery teams had recovered Rs.238.3 million from defaulters during December 2023. However, during January 2024, the teams surpassed the target and succeeded in recovering Rs.
280 million under various heads including Rs.267.2 million under the billing head.
He said that the performance report of recovery teams was being checked on a daily basis. The teams are also authorized to cut off water supply and sewerage connections of consumers who were not paying WASA dues despite repeated requests.
The MD also appealed to consumers to pay bills voluntarily as the WASA was striving hard to provide quality services which was not possible without sufficient revenue.
