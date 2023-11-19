WASA recovers Rs2m, cuts off connections of 83 defaulters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has recovered Rs.2 million from 183 defaulters besides cutting off connections of 83 chronic defaulters in November.

WASA Managing Director Amir Aziz, in a statement here on Sunday, said that the agency had launched a vigorous campaign against defaulters.

Teams under supervision of Director Revenue East Javaid Ghani are active in the field and the teams not only recovered Rs.2 million from 132 defaulters during November but also cut off sewerage connections of 83 defaulters.

The action was taken in Allama Iqbal Colony, Raja Ghulam Rasool Nagar, Maqbool Road, Sammundri Road, Amin Abad, College Road Samanabad, Chak No.204 Road and their peripheral localities, he added.

He appealed to WASA consumers to pay their bills timely so that the agency could ensure quality and trouble-free services.