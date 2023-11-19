Open Menu

WASA Recovers Rs2m, Cuts Off Connections Of 83 Defaulters

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM

WASA recovers Rs2m, cuts off connections of 83 defaulters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has recovered Rs.2 million from 183 defaulters besides cutting off connections of 83 chronic defaulters in November.

WASA Managing Director Amir Aziz, in a statement here on Sunday, said that the agency had launched a vigorous campaign against defaulters.

Teams under supervision of Director Revenue East Javaid Ghani are active in the field and the teams not only recovered Rs.2 million from 132 defaulters during November but also cut off sewerage connections of 83 defaulters.

The action was taken in Allama Iqbal Colony, Raja Ghulam Rasool Nagar, Maqbool Road, Sammundri Road, Amin Abad, College Road Samanabad, Chak No.204 Road and their peripheral localities, he added.

He appealed to WASA consumers to pay their bills timely so that the agency could ensure quality and trouble-free services.

Related Topics

Water Road November Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

8 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

23 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

23 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

23 hours ago
FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

1 day ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

1 day ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

1 day ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

1 day ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

1 day ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan