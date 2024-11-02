Open Menu

WASA Recovers Rs335mn In October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 07:39 PM

WASA recovers Rs335mn in October

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has recovered more than Rs.335 million from defaulters during October 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has recovered more than Rs.335 million from defaulters during October 2024.

A WASA spokesman said here on Saturday that it had launched a vigorous recovery drive to decrease its deficit for the provision quality services to its consumers.

Revenue Directorates WASA had recovered Rs.160 million during October 2023 but during October 2024, it surpassed the target and witnessed about a 110 percent increase in the recovery as compared to the recovery of corresponding month last year, he added.

