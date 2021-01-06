WASA recovers Rs.35 million from defaulters

UrduPoint.com
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has recovered Rs.35 million from its defaulters during last one month.

A spokesman of WASA said on Wednesday that a crackdown was launched against defaulters on the special direction of Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary.

During this operation, WASA teams detached water supply and sewerage connections of 1479 defaulters and recovered Rs.35 million from them during December 2020.

Director Revenue WASA Sheharyar Hasan supervised the crackdown and also issued warning to various consumers over delay in payment of WASA bills. These consumers were directed to deposit their bills and other dues within one week, otherwise, their connections will also be detached besides taking legal action against them for recovery of WASA dues, he added.

