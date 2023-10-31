WASA recovers Rs.5.6 mln from defaulters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has recovered Rs.5.6 million from its chronic defaulters during one-month recovery drive.

Managing Director (MD) WASA Amir Aziz in a statement on Tuesday said that special teams under the supervision of Director Revenue East Zone Javaid Ghani, Director West Zone Mirza Owais and Deputy Director Zafar Iqbal were taking strict action against the defaulters and these teams had detached water supply and sewerage connections of 261 defaulters during last one month.

He said that connections of 123 defaulters were detached in East Zone and recovered Rs.3.6 million whereas Rs.2 million was recovered from West Zone after disconnecting water supply and sewerage connections of 138 defaulters.