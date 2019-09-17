UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA Recovery Centers To Be Set Up At UC Level

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 01:30 PM

WASA recovery centers to be set up at UC level

FAISALABAD, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) -:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad has decided to set up recovery centres at each union council (UC) level in city for timely recovery of dues.

WASA spokesman told APP on Tuesday that only 12 revenue officers were working in 157 union councils of the city area.

The centres in each UC will help achieve recovery targets at a large extent.

He said presently more than Rs300 million were due against chronic defaulters using domestic, commercial and industrial connections. He stressed that these dues were increasing at a rate of Rs80 million to Rs100 million per annum.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Water Million

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.43 a barrel M ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Action needed to end Rohingya suffering

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 17, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

BAPCO&#039;s refinery operations remain uninterrup ..

13 hours ago

Investigations still ongoing to determine source o ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.