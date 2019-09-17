WASA recovery centers to be set up at UC level

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) -:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad has decided to set up recovery centres at each union council (UC) level in city for timely recovery of dues.

WASA spokesman told APP on Tuesday that only 12 revenue officers were working in 157 union councils of the city area.

The centres in each UC will help achieve recovery targets at a large extent.

He said presently more than Rs300 million were due against chronic defaulters using domestic, commercial and industrial connections. He stressed that these dues were increasing at a rate of Rs80 million to Rs100 million per annum.