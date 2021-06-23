Wasa releasing funds for sewerage schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Vice Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed has said funds are being released for water supply and sewerage schemes in the city.

During his visit to Shadipura for reviewing ongoing sewerage work here Wednesday, he said Rs 13.

5 million was being spent on completion of 550-feet long sewerage line. The construction of a road has also been approved.

The areas, including Barkatpura, Shadipura, Zulifqar Colony and Allama Iqbal Colony, will be facilitated by theproject which will be completed within 10 days.