UrduPoint.com

WASA Remained Alert In Low-lying Areas To Prevent Water-logging During Rain: MD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2022 | 11:30 AM

WASA remained alert in low-lying areas to prevent water-logging during rain: MD

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi Muhammad Tanveer here on Saturday said that the agency remained alert to cope with urban flooding during rain.

He informed that the agency was continuously monitoring the water level situation in Nullah Leh particularly during rain.

He said, the sanitation staff had been directed to remain alert and utilize all available resources to prevent water-logging.

According to a WASA spokesman, the agency was put on high alert to cope with urban flooding following intermittent rain in twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He informed that heavy machinery of WASA had been shifted to low lying areas to provide quick response in case of any emergency.

He said that the sanitation staff of WASA was present in the field especially in low-lying areas of the town and monitoring the situation.

The staff deployed in low-lying areas was well equipped with water sucking machines, he said.

The spokesman informed that the teams were present at Airport road, Committee Chowk Underpass, Liaquat Bagh, Javed Colony, Dhoke Khabba, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town, Jamia Masjid Road, Murree Road and other low-lying areas.

Rainfall gauging stations on Saturday recorded 59 mm rain at Saidpur Village, 35mm at Golra, 9mm at Bokra, 23mm at PMD, 31mm at Shamsabad and 27mm at Chaklala, he said and informed that water level remained 6 feet at Kattrian and 5 feet at Gawalmandi during rain.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Water Murree Road Saidpur Alert Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Bagh Mosque All Airport

Recent Stories

Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed ..

Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed today with religious solemnit ..

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

11 hours ago
 Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Rec ..

Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Recession in National Economy

11 hours ago
 Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Regist ..

Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Registration Amid Suppression Effort ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.