WASA Repairs Main Sewerage Line Near Steam Power
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) On the special instructions of Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Sohail Qadir Cheema, the main sewerage line near steam power, Sheikhupura road has been completed and sewage operations of the relevant areas have been restored.
According to official sources here Monday, the Deputy Managing Director (services) Maqbool Ahmed Sanpal supervised the repairing work.
After the repair of the line, drainage facilities have been restored to the areas including Irfanabad, Shamsabad, Imdad Town, Shafi Noor Colony and other adjacent settlements.
Meanwhile, the MD WASA Sohail Qadir Cheema said that all resources are being utilized for the delivery of quality drainage services to the citizens, on which no compromise could be made.
Recent Stories
Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian H ..
Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to bui ..
Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?
SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management
Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage
Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October
UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties
Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits Theme Park to review drainage operation2 minutes ago
-
Govt taking measures on priority basis to develop the agriculture sector: Dr Ishtiaq Hassan2 minutes ago
-
FESCO training centres playing vital role in employees capacity building2 minutes ago
-
Jail trial proceedings continue in two May-9 cases2 minutes ago
-
WASA repairs main sewerage line near steam power2 minutes ago
-
Journalists walk out of NA over mistreatment of colleague2 minutes ago
-
Ameer Balaj murder case: Court extends Gogi Butt's interim bail till Oct 82 minutes ago
-
Operation against encroachments2 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in shootout, two escaped2 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman takes notice of administrative lapses at Rohri Junction Railway Station12 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive security plan implemented during CM visit22 minutes ago
-
SAP system up-gradation activity to be conducted in Sukkur22 minutes ago