WASA Repairs Main Sewerage Line Near Steam Power

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) On the special instructions of Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Sohail Qadir Cheema, the main sewerage line near steam power, Sheikhupura road has been completed and sewage operations of the relevant areas have been restored.

According to official sources here Monday, the Deputy Managing Director (services) Maqbool Ahmed Sanpal supervised the repairing work.

After the repair of the line, drainage facilities have been restored to the areas including Irfanabad, Shamsabad, Imdad Town, Shafi Noor Colony and other adjacent settlements.

Meanwhile, the MD WASA Sohail Qadir Cheema said that all resources are being utilized for the delivery of quality drainage services to the citizens, on which no compromise could be made.

