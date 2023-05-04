WASA resolves 264,371 complaints registered through CMS

UrduPoint.com

May 04, 2023

Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Lahore successfully resolved 264,371 complaints registered through the Complaint Management System (CMS), developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Lahore successfully resolved 264,371 complaints registered through the Complaint Management System (CMS), developed by Punjab Information Technology board (PITB).

According to a PITB press release, WASA Lahore had registered 267,000 complaints related to sewerage and water supply and out of these 264,371 complaints have been resolved to date. These complaints have been successfully registered and resolved through the CMS.

The CMS is exclusively designed and developed for WASA to ensure a hassle-free process and take timely action to resolve issues and complaints.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf said that PITB has extended its support to WASA to help enhance their public service delivery through ICT initiatives. The CMS is a noteworthy example in this regard which is now being replicated by other government departments as well.

The Complaint Management System is a step towards an efficient and transparent work process. It has enabled the citizens to register complaints on the spot from anywhere, anytime. Citizens can particularly file complaints related to operations and revenue, and they can monitor their pending complaints online as well.

