WASA Rwp Launches Mobile Application To Facilitate Citizens

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 08:04 PM

WASA Rwp launches mobile application to facilitate citizens

The Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Rawalpindi on Monday launched a smart-mobile application to facilitate the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Rawalpindi on Monday launched a smart-mobile application to facilitate the citizens.

"The citizens will be able to pay their bills and register complaints through the mobile application from home," said Vice Chairman, WASA/RDA Haroon Kamal Hashmi while talking to the participants after inaugurating the android application here at WASA headquarters.

He further said that the WASA Rawalpindi had taken a very important step to serve the people. Innovation was being brought into the department as per international standards, he added.

Talking about the App, he said that from today the WASA Rwp users would be able to pay their bills and lodge complaints at home with just one click and informed that the application called 'WASA Rwp' could be downloaded from Google Play Store.

On the occasion, a large number of WASA officers and officials were present.

He informed that six new complaint centers in different areas had also been set up to facilitate the citizens and resolve their complaints at their doorsteps.

He congratulated the IT experts of WASA for developing the App without spending a single penny from national exchequer.

He said that solid steps were taken to improve performance of WASA during last three years and the target of record revenue recovery was achieved without increasing tariff.

He informed Kehkashan colony water supply scheme project was completed and different areas of Adiala Road including Kehkashan colony, Dhama Syedan, Munawar colony, Doctors Colony, Janjua Town and other adjoining areas were being supplied water through this scheme. Chahan dam and Dadocha dam projects were kicked off which would supply nearly 31 million gallons water daily and help curtail water shortage issue of the city.

