WASA Sargodha Assigns Field Duties To Officers For Improved Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Sargodha has assigned specific field duties to its officers to ensure better water and sanitation services and more efficient operations.

According to a press release here, the new assignments aim to improve the delivery of services and address public complaints more effectively.

Assistant Director Engineering Khalid Nawaz was tasked with the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the sewerage system, handling developmental work, and resolving public complaints related to sanitation.

Assistant Director Engineering Waqar Umar would be responsible for the O&M of the water supply system, developmental projects, and managing complaints about water services.

Similarly, Sub-Engineer Syed Sibtal Hassan was assigned duties for the maintenance of the sewerage system, overseeing development projects, and addressing public grievances.

Sub-Engineer Muhammad Faraz Afzal would handle matters related to the water supply system, developmental work, and complaint resolution.

All officers were directed to perform their duties with honesty and to ensure a timely response to public complaints and operational issues.

The move is expected to streamline services and enhance accountability within WASA Sargodha.

