WASA Sargodha Assigns Field Duties To Officers For Improved Services
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Sargodha has assigned specific field duties to its officers to ensure better water and sanitation services and more efficient operations.
According to a press release here, the new assignments aim to improve the delivery of services and address public complaints more effectively.
Assistant Director Engineering Khalid Nawaz was tasked with the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the sewerage system, handling developmental work, and resolving public complaints related to sanitation.
Assistant Director Engineering Waqar Umar would be responsible for the O&M of the water supply system, developmental projects, and managing complaints about water services.
Similarly, Sub-Engineer Syed Sibtal Hassan was assigned duties for the maintenance of the sewerage system, overseeing development projects, and addressing public grievances.
Sub-Engineer Muhammad Faraz Afzal would handle matters related to the water supply system, developmental work, and complaint resolution.
All officers were directed to perform their duties with honesty and to ensure a timely response to public complaints and operational issues.
The move is expected to streamline services and enhance accountability within WASA Sargodha.
Recent Stories
Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..
World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..
Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland
EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement
Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July
Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district
Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump
Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces
Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..
Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace deal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA Sargodha assigns field duties to officers for improved services3 minutes ago
-
Awareness drive on modern rice farming held in Kharian3 minutes ago
-
DC visits flood relief & monitoring camps3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits under-construction Agriculture Mall3 minutes ago
-
Two departmental stores penalised3 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman condemns Indian ban on Kashmiri books as ‘worst example of fascism’33 minutes ago
-
DG Rangers Sindh visits SITE association of industry33 minutes ago
-
Pak-Tajikistan Joint Counter Terrorism Exercise Dosti-II concludes33 minutes ago
-
Price, encroachment offenders penalised43 minutes ago
-
President, PM commend security forces for eliminating 47 Khwarij43 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh attends Independence Day celebrations in Orangi43 minutes ago
-
WASA to officially begin operations in Sargodha on Aug 1553 minutes ago