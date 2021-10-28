UrduPoint.com

Wasa Says Efforts On To Complete Water Supply, Sewerage Projects Speedily

Thu 28th October 2021

Wasa says efforts on to complete water supply, sewerage projects speedily

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Vice Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javaid Thursday said that efforts had been accelerated to complete water supply and sewerage projects speedily in the city.

During a meeting with citizens in his office, he said that Wasa had started water supply and sewerage projects in various parts of the city to provide maximum relief to consumers. In this connection, all available resources would be utilised so that the development projects could be completed on war-footing, he added.

He said that in various parts of the city, the sewerage system was very old and had lost its capacity to serve the purpose. He said the Agency had started laying down new and bigger sewer pipelines in those areas to solve the sewerage problems once and for all.

He also appealed to the general public to avoid throwing plastic shopping bags, solid material, plastic items and bottles, etc. into the sewerage lines as they cause chocking of the system.

