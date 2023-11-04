Open Menu

WASA Says Installation Of Solar System Inevitable

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2023 | 09:57 PM

WASA says installation of solar system inevitable

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad has said that installation of solar system is inevitable for the agency

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad has said that installation of solar system is inevitable for the agency.

He said this while presiding over weekly performance meeting here on Saturday.

The MD directed all the directors to take special steps for saving electricity besides shifting all offices of WASA on solar.

Offices of sub divisions and towns would be shifted on solar system in phases, he added.

He further said that sewerage and desiliting schedule should be implemented in letter and spirit.

Ghufran Ahmad directed to tighten noose around defaulters and no negligence would be tolerated in revenue collection.

WASA MD said that water should be sprayed on main roads on daily basis.

He further directed the authorities to expedite WASA awareness campaign aimed at controlling smog.

Related Topics

Electricity Water All

Recent Stories

Ten Hag hails 'example' captain Fernandes after Fu ..

Ten Hag hails 'example' captain Fernandes after Fulham winner

5 minutes ago
 Four migrants die, hundreds rescued off Spain's Ca ..

Four migrants die, hundreds rescued off Spain's Canaries

5 minutes ago

Amnesty International wants FATF to review India’s obliteration of human right ..

1 minute ago
 Football: Italian Serie A result

Football: Italian Serie A result

8 minutes ago
 Sudan shelling kills 15, RSF claims gains in Darfu ..

Sudan shelling kills 15, RSF claims gains in Darfur

8 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

6 minutes ago
Stokes hits fifty to keep England in hunt of 287 a ..

Stokes hits fifty to keep England in hunt of 287 against Australia

6 minutes ago
 Girona move top with stirring comeback against Osa ..

Girona move top with stirring comeback against Osasuna

6 minutes ago
 Zaman happy it's 'do-or-die' for Pakistan

Zaman happy it's 'do-or-die' for Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 'Sack them all': Outcry in Sri Lanka after World C ..

'Sack them all': Outcry in Sri Lanka after World Cup humiliation

6 minutes ago
 At least 157 dead in Nepal earthquake

At least 157 dead in Nepal earthquake

1 minute ago
 Sasta Bazaar to hold for selling seized items of C ..

Sasta Bazaar to hold for selling seized items of Custom in Quetta on Nov 5

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan