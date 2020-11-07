Wasa says utilising resources for provision of clean drinking water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Vice-Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Sheikh Shahid Javed has said that the Agency was utilising all available resources for provision of clean drinking water and sewerage facilities.

The officers have been strictly directed to redress public complaints on priority basis, he said while visiting different areas of the city on Saturday.

He said that sewerage issues were being readdressed in different areas.

He asked the citizens to avoid throwing shopping bags, plastic items, rappers, shampoo sachet, rubbish etc in sewerage lines.

He said that minor negligence of the citizens blocked the sewerage line and sewerage became overflow.

He also appealed to the people to ensure cleanliness in their surroundings and immediately complained to the WASA in case of sewage overflow.

He said that new pipelines would be laid down in the areas where sewerage lines have spoiled after survey.

He also urged them for early payment of water bills.