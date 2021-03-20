WASA seeks help from UAF for upgradation of system

(@FahadShabbir)

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has sought help from University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) for upgradation of complaint management system to provide quality services to its consumers, said a WASA spokesman on Saturday

He said that Managing Director (MD) WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary held a meeting with Prof Ahsan Raza and Prof Tasleem Mustafa of Computer Sciences Department UAF and discussed with them about upgradation project on urgent basis.

MD WASA said that although WASA complaint management system was fully functional yet there was a dire need for its upgradation for future requirements.

He said that WASA wanted improvement its complaint management system so that it could provide quality services by redressing water supply and sewerage related complaints.

WASA also intends to provide the facility of duplicate bills and other documents on its website so that the consumers could easily pay their bills online by sitting at their home. In this connection, WASA has also inked an agreement with Habib Bank Limited, and the bank will provide online bill payment facility to WASA consumers from next month, he added.