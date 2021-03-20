UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA Seeks Help From UAF For Upgradation Of System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 11:14 PM

WASA seeks help from UAF for upgradation of system

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has sought help from University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) for upgradation of complaint management system to provide quality services to its consumers, said a WASA spokesman on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ):Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has sought help from University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) for upgradation of complaint management system to provide quality services to its consumers, said a WASA spokesman on Saturday.

He said that Managing Director (MD) WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary held a meeting with Prof Ahsan Raza and Prof Tasleem Mustafa of Computer Sciences Department UAF and discussed with them about upgradation project on urgent basis.

MD WASA said that although WASA complaint management system was fully functional yet there was a dire need for its upgradation for future requirements.

He said that WASA wanted improvement its complaint management system so that it could provide quality services by redressing water supply and sewerage related complaints.

WASA also intends to provide the facility of duplicate bills and other documents on its website so that the consumers could easily pay their bills online by sitting at their home. In this connection, WASA has also inked an agreement with Habib Bank Limited, and the bank will provide online bill payment facility to WASA consumers from next month, he added.

Related Topics

Water Bank HBL From Agreement University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Sputnik Germany Worker Wounded By Tear Gas in Riot ..

7 minutes ago

54 criminals held, contraband recovered

7 minutes ago

'Systemic racism needs a systemic response', UN ri ..

7 minutes ago

India beat England by 36 runs to clinch T20 series ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Karatsev seals maiden ATP title

12 minutes ago

Scotland hammer Italy in record rout

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.