WASA serves final notices to 411 service stations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has served warning notices to 411 service stations in the city for installation of recycling plants till February 15 to save water from wastage and ensure maximum preservation of underground water.

Assistant Director Recovery WASA Rameez Hashmi told APP here on Saturday that notices were served to service stations many times but only few installed recycling plants so far.

He said the objective for installation of recycling plant was to avoid the wastage of underground water which they use to wash vehicles.

He informed that installation of recycling plant would help save 80 percent of the total water which was being wasted at the service stations.

He added that recycling plants were installed at all service stations situated into WASAs jurisdictions including Lahore, Faisalabad and other cities.

The official said sewerage supply connections of the service stations would be disconnected over non installation of recycling plants.

He informed that case would also be lodged against the owner of service station under criminal act or property might be sealed if the plants owners any service station found running without recycling plant.

Assistant Director further informed that they were visiting various parts of the city to identify further service stations and installation of recycling plant at each service station will be ensured.

Mr Rameez Hashmi stated that there was no water supply connection of WASA at any service station and they were using underground water itself.

The water supply services had removed from service stations under the directions of government to save clean drinking water.

Deputy Director Water Supply WASA Abdul Salam said that they were providing 40.5 million gallon water per day to domestic consumers throughout 84 tube wells three times in a day.