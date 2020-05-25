UrduPoint.com
WASA Serves Masses With Exemplary Arrangements On Eid

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) made exemplary arrangements of provision of water and drainage on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitre in the city of Saints.

The sewerage, water supply and disposal stations staff remained active in their areas round the clock while sewerage subdivision teams responded quickly on complaints of overflow.

The teams resolved dozens of sewerage complaints in various parts of the city on war-footing.

Managing Director WASA Khalid Naseem Chandio paid visit to various parts of the city on Eid days and paid rich tribute to sewermen over smooth running of sewerage system despite hot weather.

He said that sewermen deserves love not hate and added that citizens' life was possible due to working of sewermen.

He said provision of water supply underway in hot weather and urged the citizens to use water with care and avoid its wastage.

