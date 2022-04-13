WASA serves show cause notices to 21 recovery staffers over poor performance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) administration has served show cause notices to 21 recovery staff including eight Inspectors and 13 recovery assistants over poor performance.

Managing Director WASA Qaisar Raza has issued thes orders by reviewing one year performance of recovery section from Jan 2021 to February 2022 in which performance of above said staff termed unsatisfactory while the other recovery staff was also issued final warning for improvement of its performance.

Speaking on this occasion, MD WASA said that putting the financially distressed institution towards self reliance was top priority.

He said that it will be difficult to pay the salaries and pensions to employees if recovery section didn't taken steps to enhance recovery. Mr Qaisar Raza ordered recovery staff to ensure achievement of recovery targets and added that there was no space for non-working employees in the department. The performance of recovery staff would be monitored regularly every month and policy of rewards and punishments strictly be followed.