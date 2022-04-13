UrduPoint.com

WASA Serves Show Cause Notices To 21 Recovery Staffers Over Poor Performance

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 06:40 PM

WASA serves show cause notices to 21 recovery staffers over poor performance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) administration has served show cause notices to 21 recovery staff including eight Inspectors and 13 recovery assistants over poor performance.

Managing Director WASA Qaisar Raza has issued thes orders by reviewing one year performance of recovery section from Jan 2021 to February 2022 in which performance of above said staff termed unsatisfactory while the other recovery staff was also issued final warning for improvement of its performance.

Speaking on this occasion, MD WASA said that putting the financially distressed institution towards self reliance was top priority.

He said that it will be difficult to pay the salaries and pensions to employees if recovery section didn't taken steps to enhance recovery. Mr Qaisar Raza ordered recovery staff to ensure achievement of recovery targets and added that there was no space for non-working employees in the department. The performance of recovery staff would be monitored regularly every month and policy of rewards and punishments strictly be followed.

Related Topics

Poor Water February From Top

Recent Stories

4 held during raid on gambling den

4 held during raid on gambling den

10 minutes ago
 IHC directs FIA to remove Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Ak ..

IHC directs FIA to remove Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Akber from stop list

10 minutes ago
 Kremlin on Possible Exchange of Medvedchuk: He Is ..

Kremlin on Possible Exchange of Medvedchuk: He Is Foreign Politician, Not Russia ..

10 minutes ago
 Anjuman-i-Tajran, business leaders felicitate Shah ..

Anjuman-i-Tajran, business leaders felicitate Shahbaz Sahrif for assuming office ..

10 minutes ago
 Five soldiers killed in north Benin ambush

Five soldiers killed in north Benin ambush

11 minutes ago
 DC Khairpur visits shrine of Sachal Sarmast (RA)

DC Khairpur visits shrine of Sachal Sarmast (RA)

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.