WASA set to initiate two uplift projects for infrastructure upgradation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) was going to initiate two uplift projects worth Rs 6000 million in collaboration with JAICA here.

Deputy Director Water supply WASA Abdul Salam told APP here on Wednesday that the paper work on two schemes has been completed and these schemes also approved from Planning and Development (P&D) department Lahore.

The schemes included Revamping of water supply and sewerage facility in Multan and its tentative cost was Rs 4000 million.

Similarly, Equipment for upgradation of WASA at a cost of Rs 2000 million.

He said that the Japanese firm JAICA would made all funding of these projects and the officials would soon pay site visits.

Deputy Director further informed that the case of these schemes sent to Islamabad after approval from P&D Lahore for further process.

He said that the agreement would be made on government level and these schemes would take three years for completion after execution.

He said that the water supply and sewerage issues would be resolved while contaminated water issue also needed to be addressed.

The complaints redressal system of WASA would also be improved through the provision of latest machinery under the project.

The water storage capacity of disposal stations would also be enhanced due to upgradation of disposal stations.

Abdul Salam said that JAICA had already worked at Faisalabad,Gujranwala and Lahore and it was going to work in Multan for the first time.

He informed that they have nine suckers and flushers for three divisions and nine sub divisions.Only one vehicle was available for each sub division which became cause of delay in resolving the complaints.

He hoped that the work on these schemes would be started soon and these projects would be helpful to improve the infrastructure.

