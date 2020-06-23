UrduPoint.com
Wasa Set Up Three Complaint Cells

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:32 PM

Wasa set up three complaint cells

The Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) set up three complaint cells and rescue centers in the city to deal with any situation in monsoon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) set up three complaint cells and rescue centers in the city to deal with any situation in monsoon.

A Wasa spokesman said the cells and centers had been connected with a central control room at Wasa's head office to ensure proper monitoring.

He said sufficient staff had been deputed at the cells and centers which would workround-the-clock.

