WASA sets new record by recovering Rs 800 million in one month

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has set a new record of recovering Rs 800 million in one month.

According to WASA sources here on Saturday, Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad announced to give appreciation certificates to directors, deputy directors, XENs, SDOs, RFIs and AFIs.

He said that monthly recovery amount had increased from Rs 550 million to Rs 800 million only due to hard work and sincere efforts of the employees.

MD said that crackdown against illegal connections and defaulters would continue.

He said that with the grace of the Allah Almighty recovery target ofRs 1 billion would be achieved.