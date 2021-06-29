Wasa sets up 10 camps to deal with monsoon emergencies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has established camps at 10 sites across city to deal with emergency situations during the monsoon season.

This was stated by Vice Chairman Wasa Sheikh Shahid Javaid while talking to the media after holding an open court and chairing a meeting with Agency officials here on Tuesday. He said that Wasa was facing severe problems in paying its electricity bills as its bill tariff was transferred from agriculture to general category during 2018.

In this connection, all members of National and provincial assemblies have been taken on board to reduce Fesco tariff for Wasa so that it could continue its services for citizens without any interruption, he added.

He said that Wasa was keeping its machinery and vehicles in functional condition and the staff had completed homework to deal with emergencies in monsoon.

He said consumers would be provided the best services during rainy days.

Wasa Director Finance Shehar Yar Hasan said that after change of tariff category from agriculture to general, electricity bills of Wasa had doubled. He said Wasa had launched vigorous recovery campaign and during this month, it was expected to recover Rs 110 million from its chronic defaulters, he added.

Director Revenue Wasa Umar Iftikhar said that some changes had been made in the revenue directorate, which helped in improving revenue collection. However, GIS based survey is being conducted in various colonies so that revenue recovery of WASA could be increased to meet its financial needs.

Director Admin Shoaib Rasheed, Director Operations Adnan Gill, Deputy Director Usman Lateef, Deputy Director Makhdoom Babar, Assistant Director Sanwal Malik and others were also present.