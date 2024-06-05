WASA sets up 46 complaints centres, shares their contact numbers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has established 46 complaint centres and shared their contact numbers with the public to redress their complaints during the monsoon and rainy days.

A spokesman said here on Wednesday that WASA had completed de-silting work in all sewerage lines and channels in addition to installation of generators at all disposal stations. These steps would help increase capacity of the disposal stations during monsoon and rainy season.

He said that WASA officers would receive public complaints and take prompt action for redressing them. People could contact these complaint centres round-the-clock and WASA staff would ensure immediate disposal of complaints.

Giving further details, he said that people in eastern part of the city could contact Deputy Director-I Adnan Gill through his mobile phone number 0345-0605347 while Deputy Director-I Zain-ul-Abideen could be contacted by the residents of western part through 0340-9995371 in case of any emergency.

Similarly, in People’s Colony Subdivision, Assistant Director-I Tahir Shabbir would be available at 0340-9995293, Sub Engineer People’s Colony Zeeshan Butt at 0340-9995347, Assistant Director-II Rizwan Hameed at 0340-9995489, Sub Engineer Elahi Abad-I Ahmad Faraz at 0340-9995474, Sub Engineer Elahi Abad-II Tasawar Shehzad at 0340-9995341; in Madina Town Subdivision, Assistant Director Javaid Iqbal at 0340-9995412, Sub Engineer Madina Town-I Faraz Aslam at 0340-9995340, Sub Engineer Madina Town-II & Mansoor Abad Falak Sher at 0340-9995128; in Shams Abad Subdivision, Assistant Director Umar Farooq at 0340-9995298, Sub Engineer Shams Abad & Malik Pur Hasan Nawaz at 0340-9995484, Deputy Director-II Maqbool Ahmad Sanpal at 0340-9995236; in Allama Iqbal Subdivision, Assistant Director Saeed Gujjar at 0340-9995089, Sub Engineer Allama Iqbal Colony Farhat Shah at 0340-9995490, Sub Engineer Ahmad Nagar Haseeb-ur-Rehman at 0301-5734057, Sub Engineer Fowara Chowk Usman Anwar at 0340-9995253; in Samanabad Subdivision, Assistant Director Waqar at 0340-9995291, Sub Engineer Chamra Mandi (hide market) Owais Chaudhary at 0340-9995326, Sub Engineer Samanabad Azam Hussain at 0340-9995074, Sub Engineer Sitara Colony H.

Faheem at 0340-9995250; in Millat Town Subdivision, Assistant Director-I Zulqarnain Shah at 0340-9995094, Sub Engineer Noorpur Mr. Nauman at 0340-9995839, Sub Engineer Johar Colony H. Kashif at 0340-9995481, Sub Engineer Ghausia Abad Mr. Zeeshan at 0312-1729315, Sub Engineer Millat Town Waqas Gujjar at 0340-9995452; in Civil Line Subdivision, Assistant Director Muzaffar Usman at 0340-9995297, Sub Engineer Gulistan Colony & islam Nagar Ali Hasan at 0340-9995477, Sub Engineer Shadman Tasadaq Rasool at 0340-9995249, Deputy Director-II Makhdoom Babar at 0340-9995019; in Gulberg Subdivision, Assistant Director-I Babar Lateef at 0340-9995355, Sub Engineer Gulberg Usman Riaz at 0340-9995467, Sub Engineer City Area Jinnah Colony Shabbir Hussain at 0340-9995076, Assistant Director-II Mirza Owais at 0340-9995342, Sub Engineer Jhang Road Muhammad Gulraiz at 0304-3377456, Sub Engineer Jameel-Hameed Park Hafiz Naeem at 0340-9995210; in Saifabad Subdivision, Assistant Director Farrukh Sagheer at 0340-9995290, Sub Engineer Naimat Abad/Saifabad-II Muhammad Haseeb at 0345-0050567, Sub Engineer Gulfishan Colony/Saifabad-II Abdur Rehman at 0345-0050583; in Ghulam Muhammad Abad Subdivision, Assistant Director Shahnawaz at 0340-9995335, Sub Engineer Chuhar Majara & Gulshan Colony Yasir Yaqoob at 0345-0071186 and Sub Engineer Kanak Basti Mr. Arsalan at 0340-9995494.

The consumers could also get their complaints lodged at toll free number 1334 or through Whatsapp at 0321-9991334. However, the people should avoid from thrown solid waste in the gutters and sewerage lines as these items caused severe chock of the sewerage system.

He also appealed the general public to avoid from digging earth during monsoon and rainy season besides making arrangements for proper drainage from basements of their buildings.

The people should also use water for drinking purposes after boiling it properly. WASA would soon establish emergency camps across the city for guidance and assistance of the people during monsoon and rainy days, he added.