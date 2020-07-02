Wasa sets up complaint cells

The Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) set up complaint cells in the divisions to deal with any flood related emergency round-the-clock during monsoon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) set up complaint cells in the divisions to deal with any flood related emergency round-the-clock during monsoon.

The Wasa spokesman said that Managing Director Wasa Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary had also appointed focal persons at the cells and directed the cell incharges to take prompt action for redressing flood related complaints.

He said people could also lodge their complaints through helpline 1334 at Wasa Head Office in case of any emergency.

Giving some details, he said that Deputy Director Abdul Aziz would be available as incharge complaint cell of O&M Directorate East with mobile phone number 0340-9995440, while people could contact Deputy Director Farhan Akram incharge O&M Directorate West through 0340-9995030.

Similarly, consumers could get their complaints lodged at People's Colony sub-division cell by contacting its incharge Shahnawaz through 0340-9995335, at Tenki No.

1 People's Colony by contact Sub Engineer Tahir Shabbir through -340-9995293, Babar Chowk Tenki by contacting Sub Engineer Zeeshan Shabbir through 0340-9995347, Samanabad sub-divisionby contacting Assistant Director Zainul Abideen through 0340-9995037, Hide Market (Chamra Mandi)Tenki by contacting Sub Engineer Shabbir Ahmad through 0340-9995076, Qadri Chowk Samanabad by contacting Sub Engineer Ammar Arshad through 0340-9995055, Gulshan-e-Iqbal by Sub Engineer Ali Hasan through 0340-9995477, Madina Town subdivision by contacting Assistant Director Javaid Iqbal through 0340-9995412, Mansoorabad Disposal by contacting Sub Engineer Hasan Nawaz through 0340-9995484, Allama Iqbal subdivision by contacting Assistant Director Waqar Ahmad through 0340-9995291, Fowara Chowk by contacting Sub Engineer Qurratul Ain Ali through 0300-2126931, Allama Iqbal Colony by Sub Engineer Arham Naveed through 0340-9995473, Civil Lines Gulistan Colony subdivision by contacting Assistant Director Muzaffar Usman through 0340-9995297, Gulistan Colony by contacting Sub Engineer Mirza Owais through 0340-9995342, Shadman Disposal Center by contacting Sub Engineer Faraz through 0340-9995340, islam Nagar by contacting Sub Engineer Muhammad Usman through 0340-9995253, Subdivision Jinnah Colony by contacting Assistant Director Farrukh Sagheer through 0340-9995290, Karkhana Bazaar Tenki by contacting Sub Engineer Usman Riaz through 0340-9995467, Jhang Road Disposal by contacting Sub Engineer Khalid Mehmood through 0340-9995286, Gulfishan Tenki Hameed Park by contacting Sub Engineer Muhammad Waqas Gujjar through 0340-9995452, Ghulam Muhammad Abad subdivision by contacting Assistant Director Kamran Zafar through 0340-9995027, Johar Colony Center by contacting Sub Engineer Syed Zulqarnain Shah Haidar through 0340-9995094, Millat Town Center by contacting Sub Engineer Muhammad Kashif through 0340-9995481 and Noorpur Center by contacting Sub Engineer Irfan Younus through 0340-9995292.