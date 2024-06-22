WASA sets up Monsoon Control Cell

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Amir Aziz has established a Monsoon Control Cell at Customers’ Relations Centre (CRC) to deal with emergencies during the rainy days.

A spokesman said here on Saturday that Deputy Director CRC Muhammad Amin Dogar was appointed as In-charge of the cell which would work round-the-clock in three shifts and an assistant director level officer would remain present in the cell during each working shift.

He said that Monsoon Control Cell would remain functional up to September 15.

It would receive and resolve public complaints regarding stagnant rainwater and its drainage.

He said that Assistant Director Adnan Shehzad would remain available in the cell from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Assistant Director Hafiz Abdul Rehman would look after its affairs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Similarly, Senior Accountant Muhammad Shehzad would perform duty in the Monsoon Control Cell from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

MD WASA Amir Shehzad would monitor performance of cell positively. The people could control it through toll free number 1334, he added.