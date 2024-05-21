WASA sets up water bowsers at Clock Tower Chowk, eight bazaars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has installed water bowsers in the Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent eight bazaars to facilitate the general public.

Managing Director Amir Aziz said that WASA was active to provide clean drinking water to citizens through water bowsers from morning to night.

He said that a special step had been taken to facilitate the people keeping in view the current heat wave.

He also appealed to citizens to avoid wasting of clean water in the hot weather, adding that use of water increased in the season. WASA is mobilizing all available resources to supply clean drinking water to citizens, he added. He asked people to store water only in supply hours.