Open Menu

WASA Sets Up Water Bowsers At Clock Tower Chowk, Eight Bazaars

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM

WASA sets up water bowsers at Clock Tower Chowk, eight bazaars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has installed water bowsers in the Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent eight bazaars to facilitate the general public.

Managing Director Amir Aziz said that WASA was active to provide clean drinking water to citizens through water bowsers from morning to night.

He said that a special step had been taken to facilitate the people keeping in view the current heat wave.

He also appealed to citizens to avoid wasting of clean water in the hot weather, adding that use of water increased in the season. WASA is mobilizing all available resources to supply clean drinking water to citizens, he added. He asked people to store water only in supply hours.

Related Topics

Weather Water Heat Wave All From

Recent Stories

IHC rejects plea seeking disqualification of Imran ..

IHC rejects plea seeking disqualification of Imran Khan in Tyrian White case

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's geostrategic location offers ideal trad ..

Pakistan's geostrategic location offers ideal trade, transit hub for SCO region: ..

27 minutes ago
 IHC Justice Kayani emphasizes upon clear role of a ..

IHC Justice Kayani emphasizes upon clear role of agencies

32 minutes ago
 The President of Turkmenistan and the National Lea ..

The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..

1 hour ago
 vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Desig ..

Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train ..

Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares

3 hours ago
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-I ..

Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4

4 hours ago
 LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

5 hours ago
 Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin N ..

Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi

5 hours ago
 One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian hel ..

One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan