Wasa Sets Up Water Tankers Across City

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2022 | 06:52 PM

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore has set up water tankers all over city in view of the current heatwave

According to the spokesperson, the water tankers would provide clean drinking water to travelers in scorching heat.

He said that water tankers were set up at Begumpura, Shadbagh, Mugalpura, Haveli Town, Jorrypul, Tajpura, Lalpul, Ichhra, Jahangir Park, Lytton Road, Gulberg, Liberty Market and other points of the city.

He said that instructions had been issued to all directors of the sanitation agency to ensure timely supply of water in main areas of the city with water shortage, adding that sub-division officers (SDOs) had also been directed to ensure water through tankers where there is its shortage.

