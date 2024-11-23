Open Menu

WASA Severs 243 Defaulting Connections

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 08:10 PM

WASA severs 243 defaulting connections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The recovery department of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnected 243 connections over bills payment default.

WASA teams checked both domestic and commercial consumers under the supervision of Director Recovery Abdul Salam.

The special disconnection teams, monitored by 16 circle in-charges were actively pursuing defaulters across the city.

In a major operation conducted on Saturday, the recovery teams collected Rs. 5.6 million in overdue payments. As part of the crackdown, 243 connections of sewerage and water supply services were disconnected due to non-payment of bills by domestic and commercial consumers.

Defaulters have been issued a final warning to clear their outstanding dues immediately.

