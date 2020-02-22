UrduPoint.com
WASA Sewerage Scheme Of Rs 2 Bln Approved

Sat 22nd February 2020 | 04:36 PM

WASA sewerage scheme of Rs 2 bln approved

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Work to replace 148 kilometre sewerage pipeline will commence from next month as Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) outlived sewerage scheme worth Rs 2 billion had been approved.

Managing Director WASA Khalid Nasim Chandio told APP here on Saturday that the outlive sewerage scheme was approved by the provincial government.

He said that pre-qualification process of the scheme had been completed while tenders would be opened soon and added that work would be awarded to contractor by next month.

He said that provincial government had also released Rs 60 million initial funds for execution of the scheme.

He said that the sewerage network of WASA was consisted on 1774 kilometre area in the city and added that about 1200 kilometre sewerage line had completed its natural life.

He informed that the natural life of sewerage pipes was about 25 years while these lines had spent about 40 years.

He said that initially they were going to replace 148 kilometre sewerage lines in sensitive areas through this scheme where sewerage pipes were weakened.

Chandio said that they had divided the city into three zones including central, south and north.

He said that the uplift scheme would be completed within two years.

He said that the further outlived sewerage pipelines would be replaced in next phases.

He said that they were trying their level best to ensure smooth sewerage system and provision of clean drinking water supply to citizens.

